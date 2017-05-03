Chelan County Commission Update – Keith Goehner
Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Chris Hansen to provide an update on new recreational marijuana regulations in the works right now, likely finalized in the next month or so, a proposal by the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades, renovations at the Chelan County Courthouse and more.
