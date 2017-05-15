Candidate Filing Week Begins Today in All Washington Counties

Filing Week for the August 1 Primary/Special Election and the November 7 General Election started today at 9 a.m. There are several positions up for election in all cities and most local districts throughout Chelan County. These positions include city councils, school boards, cemetery, fire and water commissioners and others.

Many of these offices require no filing fee and the only qualifications are, be a registered voter within the district and a willingness to serve, as Chris Hansen reports.

Information concerning all positions up for election is available from the Chelan County Elections Department, 667-6808, or on the Chelan County Auditor’s website www.Elections.ChelanCountyWa. gov.