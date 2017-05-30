Budget Stall Continues in Olympia During Second Special Session
The state legislature is now in a second special session, after negotiators failed to reach compromise on a K-12 education funding plan and budget agreement by the end of the regular session April 23 and first special session last week. For a recap of where things stand in Olympia, House Republicans Communications Coordinator John Sattgast filed this installment of The Capital Buzz.
