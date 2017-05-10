Over 150 Turn Out for Chelan County Marijuana Public Hearing
Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Chris Hansen to talk about yesterday’s public hearing the commissioners hosted in Wenatchee about proposed regulations for recreational marijuana farms. Goehner said commissioners are debating whether to allow outdoor grows, how to mitigate impacts to neighbors – namely smell, the size of buffer zones and more.
