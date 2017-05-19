‘Being Mortal’ – A Talk About End-of-Life Issues

Neil Molennaar joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about a panel discussion he’s moderating tomorrow called “Being Mortal: What Matters at the End.” The event is Sat. May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at Wenatchee’s Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St. This conversation is open to the general public.

Molennaar said the format will feature an interactive panel composed of individuals with expertise in: Advanced Care Planning Dr. Cici Asplund; Hospice Dr. Steve Voorhies, Hospice Co-Director; Palliative/Hospice Care Julee Lenderman RN; Emergency Room Physician Dr. Lance Jobe; Pastoral Concerns, Scott Langager, Chaplain Confluence Health Hospital; Mortuary Concerns Jeff Wilson, Director Heritage Memorial Chapel.

He said those individuals will share their personal experiences and take questions from attendees.