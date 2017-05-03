AAA Study Says Infrastructure Improvements Would Decrease Traffic Accidents, Deaths

Key roadway improvements have the potential to save 63,700 lives and prevent 353,500 serious injuries over a 20-year period, according to a new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. With the U.S. ranked nearly last among high-income nations in annual traffic fatalities, which continue to rise, AAA is urging the Trump Administration to make repairing and maintaining America’s roadways a top priority.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports on the study and what infrastructure improvements it proposes.