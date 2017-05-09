9 p.m. Spromberg Canyon Fire Update:

State fire assistance is mobilizing for the Spromberg Fire north of Leavenworth near the intersection of Chumstick Highway and Spromberg Canyon Road. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized Chelan County Fire District 3 Chief Kelly O’Brien’s request for state resources at 4:45 p.m. today.

The fire started today, Tuesday May 23, shortly before 1 p.m. and the cause is under investigation. It’s estimated at 40 acres and growing. The fire is threatening homes, timber, and electrical infrastructure, burning in downed timber, brush and standing timber.

Level 3 evacuation notices (“Get out now”) are in place for close to 150 homes from Sunitsch Canyon to Eagle Creek and all Spromberg Canyon. Spotting remains a concern, as the fire has spotted across Chumstick Highway, adjacent from Spromberg Canyon. Level 1 evac alerts (“Get ready”) cover from Sunitsch Canyon south to the intersection of Chumstick and US 2.

Under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization, specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered five wildland strike teams, two 20-person handcrews and a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray has been activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Spromberg Fire. State Fire Marshal personnel are in route to coordinate the dispatch of resources.