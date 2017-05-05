50th Anniversary Season for Mission Ridge One For the Record Books

On the tail of the closing out their 50th anniversary season, Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort received national recognition for the second consecutive year for their Learn to Ski/Snowboard Freedom Pass program. This weekend Mission Ridge representatives will be attending the National Ski Area Association conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they are one of three finalists for the nationwide Conversion Cup award. Dan Langager talks with their Marketing Director Tony Hickok about the award and to recap the season.