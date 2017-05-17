2017 Likely Wettest Year for Pacific Northwest Since 2011

On Monday we told you about a new record set at Rocky Reach Dam in April – the highest average monthly river flow past the dam since measurements started on the Columbia in 1914. And depending on weather, forecasters predict flows will likely increase through this month.

Northwest River Center forecasts are for Columbia River runoff through July to reach 128 percent of normal and the prediction for Lake Chelan is 111 percent. 2017 is shaping up to be one of the wettest years for the Pacific Northwest in nearly a decade, as Jay Witherbee reports.