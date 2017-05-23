Wenatchee Valley College Set to Add Four-Year Nursing Degree

Wenatchee Valley College officials announced the college with offer a Register Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing beginning this fall. The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission has granted WVC initial approval for the program and the college plans to admit the first class of students in the fall of 2017 pending final approval.

Nursing Programs Administrator Dr. Kristen Hosey said the process has been long, but it was all about ensuring quality education for nurses who wish to advance their career and knowledge base. Hosey was hired in 2016 to facilitate the launch of the RN-to-BSN program.

The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has already approved WVC’s proposal to add an RN-to-BSN degree to its nursing degree options. The RN-to-BSN, or RNB degree, would add a fourth year of courses for those students who have already graduated with their associate degree in nursing.

WVC will accept 25 students into the RN-to-BSN program each year, Hosey said. The program will be 80 percent online and 20 percent face-to-face instruction.

The industry aims for 80 percent of the nursing work force to have a bachelor’s degree or higher by 2020. In North Central Washington, only 26 percent of nurses are bachelor’s prepared, which is the lowest percentage in the state by region. WVC currently offers an ADN on both the Wenatchee and Omak campus.