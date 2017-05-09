GWATA’s STEM Teacher of the Year Touts Tech in Local Classrooms

GWATA, the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, will host the NCW Tech and STEM Showcase this Saturday, May 13 at Pybus Public Market, the only tech and STEM event in the region. Educators, students and businesses will present on how they’re helping integrate technology into their classrooms. This is a regional event open to all NCW school districts and free for the public to attend.

Currently registered to present at the event are teachers and students from Eastmont School District, Omak School District, Quincy School District, and Wenatchee School District. GWATA is still accepting applications for schools to participate.

Joining Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio is Tina Nicpan-Brown, a 5th grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Wenatchee and STEM Teacher of the Year, and Carlos Martinez, Betsy Gomez and Carter Scott, 5th graders at Lincoln.