12 p.m. Spromberg Canyon Fire Update

KOHO’s Dan Langager reports on the latest with the Spromberg Fire burning north of Leavenworth, including news just in that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the fire.

FEMA Region 10 Acting Regional Administrator Sharon Loper determined the fire threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. Loper said the funds will assist Washington with costs associated with fighting the fire and help protect lives and property.

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state of Washington’s eligible firefighting costs for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires. These grants provide reimbursement for firefighting and life-saving efforts. They do not provide assistance to individuals, homeowners or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.