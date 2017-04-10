Yakima Basin Water Supply Forecast Shows Enough for Senior, Junior Rights Holders

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s April 2017 Total Water Supply Available forecast for the Yakima Basin shows the water supply will fully satisfy senior and junior water rights this irrigation season. That’s largely due to the statewide snowpack sitting at 120% of average.

As KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports, the forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of April 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows. Even if spring precipitation and runoff are unfavorable, Reclamation still expects an adequate supply.