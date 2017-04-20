Whispering Ridge Slide Area Monitoring, Evacuation Alerts Continue

Chelan County Public Works and a geotechnical firm picked up increasing movement in the Whispering Ridge slide area south of Wenatchee. Both have been monitoring conditions in the vicinity of Whispering Ridge Drive and Squilchuck Road for more than a year after concerns arose last spring of a potential landslide.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, as a precautionary measure, has advised two property owners on Squilchuck Road to leave their homes, and three other home owners were notified. Dan Langager sat down with Sheriff Brian Burnett to talk more about the slide danger area.