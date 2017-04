Wen-Con is Wenatchee’s first pop-culture convention, with guest stars, vendors, artists, games, panel discussions, prizes, cosplay and more. It’s tomorrow April 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center. Bree Hinkle, the Center’s Graphic Designer and Marketing Manager, swings by the KOHO studio to talk about Wen-Con.