The Wenatchee MS walk is April 15 at Walla Walla Point Park. Organizers Jessica Johnson and Pat Quinn-Williams join Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about how the walk brings awareness to the initiative to end multiple sclerosis. Quinn-Williams says Walk MS helps them team up with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by MS.

Learn more at nationalmssociety.org.