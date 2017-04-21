Wenatchee Valley’s First Free Dog Park Takes Shape

April 21, 2017 | 0

17814553_1507128539328842_7586547766712595010_o 17879901_1507128622662167_2175569731333181430_oConstruction season has arrived. In addition to orange cones dotting roads and highways across the region, earth-turning is underway on two major park projects in Wenatchee – a trailhead and parking lot for Saddle Rock and an off-leash dog park at Hale Park.
We sent Dan Langager to Hale Park in South Wenatchee to get an update on the Valley’s first free dog park from the Chair of FIDO Carin Smith. Learn more about Friends Improving Dog Opportunities at their website and Facebook.

Photos courtesy FIDO
Posted in Outdoors / Recreation and tagged , , , ,

Leave a Comment