Wenatchee Valley’s First Free Dog Park Takes Shape

Construction season has arrived. In addition to orange cones dotting roads and highways across the region, earth-turning is underway on two major park projects in Wenatchee – a trailhead and parking lot for Saddle Rock and an off-leash dog park at Hale Park.

We sent Dan Langager to Hale Park in South Wenatchee to get an update on the Valley’s first free dog park from the Chair of FIDO Carin Smith. Learn more about Friends Improving Dog Opportunities at their website and Facebook.

Photos courtesy FIDO