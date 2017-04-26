Wenatchee School Levy, Chelan Hospital Bond Pass in Special Election
Special election results are in for Chelan County:
WENATCHEE SCHOOL DIST NO 246 PROPOSITION 1 RENEWAL OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY
YES = 4,107 votes (59.9%)
NO = 2,749 votes (40.1%)
Total Votes (not including write-ins)= 6,856
HOSPITAL DIST NO 2 LAKE CHELAN PROPOSITION 1 BONDS FOR NEW HOSPITAL
APPROVE = 2,386 votes (64.56%)
REJECT = 1,310 votes (35.44%)
Total Votes (not including write-ins)= 3,696
VOTER TURNOUT= 34.18%
Next ballot count occurs on April 28.
