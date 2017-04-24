Wenatchee Police Dept. Looking for Reserve Volunteers

Corporal Seth Buhler of the Wenatchee Police Department joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about eight openings for volunteer reserve officers with the department. Buhler says it’s a good opportunity for anyone interested in a law enforcement career, as full-time officers can be recruited from the reserve. The reserve academy is slated to begin in the fall.

The deadline to submit an application is May 2. Applications can be found at wenatcheewa.gov or email Buhler at sbuhler@wenatcheewa.gov.