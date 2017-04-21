Wenatchee Group Organizes Local March For Science

Earth Day is tomorrow, an international celebration of Mother Earth and respecting the environment. This year, respecting science is a theme that has caught on in the United States. Marches are taking place across the country, calling on all Americans to support science that upholds the common good and for political leaders to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest. Dan Langager has more on how the national event is coming to Wenatchee from local organizer Terry Sloan.