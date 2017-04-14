Urban Gardening? Cascadia Conservation District, WSU Master Gardeners Have the Answers

The Chelan County Master Gardeners and Cascadia Conservation District invite veteran and beginner growers alike to a workshop tomorrow focusing on urban backyard gardens. They’ll discuss climate, pest control, composting and irrigation. It’s a hands-on workshop, with examples and demonstrations, all at the Community Education Garden on Western Avenue in Wenatchee.

Dan Langager talks with Amanda Newel and Sandy Letzing from Cascadia Conservation District to learn more.