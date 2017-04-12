Students Award $10,000 in Grants to Their Teachers in Manson School District
It’s not uncommon for high school students to spend a lot of time filling out applications for various scholarship and grant funding opportunities. In Manson, this week, roles were reversed, as it was the students sorting applications and handing out grant funding. It’s part of a program hosted by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. Dan Langager has the details.
