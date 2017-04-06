State Launches Crowd Sourcing Pest Detection Initiative

The Washington State Department of Agriculture launched a new crowd sourcing initiative to monitor two new pests that have recently been detected in the state. The Lily Leaf Beetle and the Southern Green Stink Bug are both new pests of concern for commercial growers and home gardeners and are the focus of the initiative.

WSDA is asking those who see these insects to submit photos and pest locations on WSDA’s Exotic Pest Survey webpage. Data from these sightings will provide important information for monitoring and managing the pests. he Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue.