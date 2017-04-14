State House Passes Transportation, Capital Budgets
The 2017 legislative session in Olympia is set to wrap in just over a week. But debate over the two-year operating budget could push lawmakers into overtime. Both chambers have also approved their respective transportation and capital budgets. The House passed those two Wednesday night and Dan Langager reports on a few last-minute amendments.
