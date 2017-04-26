Silver Falls, Other Entiat Valley Campgrounds Reopening Following Wildfire Damage

Following two years of wildfire damage, iconic recreation areas on the Entiat Ranger District, like Silver Falls, are once again reopening to the public. This summer dozens of popular campsites, recreation areas, and more than 40 miles of trails will be available, as soon as remaining snow melts. Dan Langager reports.

Trail maintenance work on the Entiat River Trail #1400 near the Glacier Peak Wilderness boundary will occur this summer with assistance from volunteers and partners.