Senate Bill to ‘Fix’ Hirst Decision in House Limbo

During this year’s legislative session in Olympia, lawmakers have been debating what to do about a decision by the state Supreme Court on water rights and the use of domestic wells. The high court ruling in October said counties must ensure, independently of the state, that water is physically and legally available before issuing building permits in certain areas.

Although the Senate approved a bill last month in response to the court’s Hirst decision, the future of the legislation is now in limbo. Dan Langager reports.