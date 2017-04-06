Pangborn Airport, Chelan County Port Want Direct Flights to San Francisco
With an extended runway, officials at the Pangborn Memorial Airport are working to bring new air services to the Wenatchee Valley. Craig Larsen, Business and Economic Development Director at the Port of Chelan County and Jeff Rounds with Libke Insurance join Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about their efforts to get direct flights from Pangborn to San Francisco off the ground.
← To Fund Education, Democrats Say New Taxes EssentialState Launches Crowd Sourcing Pest Detection Initiative →