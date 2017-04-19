One Week Left for Voters to Decide on School Levies, Hospital Bond in Special Election

April 19, 2017 | 0

Some Chelan County voters have until this Tuesday April 25 to return their ballots in this month’s special election. The Wenatchee School District is asking for a renewal of an Educational Programs and Operations Levy. Chelan Valley residents will vote again on a multi-million dollar bond to pay for a new community hospital. And that bond initiative just crossed a critical threshold, as Dan Langager reports.

