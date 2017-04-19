One Week Left for Voters to Decide on School Levies, Hospital Bond in Special Election
Some Chelan County voters have until this Tuesday April 25 to return their ballots in this month’s special election. The Wenatchee School District is asking for a renewal of an Educational Programs and Operations Levy. Chelan Valley residents will vote again on a multi-million dollar bond to pay for a new community hospital. And that bond initiative just crossed a critical threshold, as Dan Langager reports.
