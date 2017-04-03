Major Sewer Expansion Planned for City of Wenatchee

Wenatchee’s Public Works Director Matt Leonard joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about a comprehensive sewer expansion plan in development to get thousands of homes onto city sewer lines over the next decade. Leonard said they’re primarily looking north of the Wenatchee River in the city’s Urban Growth Area – Sunnyslope, Chatham Hill, Olds Station, as well as pockets within city limits. Pending approval by the city council, staff hopes to spend about $29 million over the next six years building sewer lines.