Local Sports Update – David Heiling
Wenatchee World Sports Editor David Heiling joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the latest in local and regional sports – from Big 9 softball and soccer, Caribou Trail League softball, opening day today for Major League Baseball (the Mariners take on the Astros) and March Madness closing tonight in the NCAA Men’s Championship with Gonzaga taking on North Carolina in their first trip to the finals.
← Spring Break Is Here – What To Do?Grant PUD Raises Electric Rates, Average Monthly Increase of $1.40 →