Local Officials Ask State Lawmakers For More Help Building Goodwin Bridge Replacement

State lawmakers must negotiate and approve three budgets – operating, capital and transportation. Several 12th District road projects are included in the transportation budget, like the No-See-Um Road roundabout near Chelan, but one is conspicuously absent – the Goodwin Road Bridge in Cashmere. The nearly-century-old bridge has a structural deficiency deadline, meaning it will close to all traffic in 2021 unless a replacement bridge is build. KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports on where funding for the $23 million project currently stands and how state and local officials are working to close the gap.