Local Growers Prepare For Farmers Market’s Spring Openings
April showers are giving way not just to May flowers, but fruits, vegetables and other locally-grown foods, coming soon to farmers markets across the region. The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market opens Saturday May 13 and Dan Langager talked with their Manager Britany Meiklin-Fink and Board Member Deb Stansbery about the upcoming season.
← Confluence Health Wants Your Old, Unused PillsPNW Firefighters to Challenge Each Other in Leavenworth 10K Competition →