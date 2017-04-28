Local Growers Prepare For Farmers Market’s Spring Openings

April showers are giving way not just to May flowers, but fruits, vegetables and other locally-grown foods, coming soon to farmers markets across the region. The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market opens Saturday May 13 and Dan Langager talked with their Manager Britany Meiklin-Fink and Board Member Deb Stansbery about the upcoming season.

