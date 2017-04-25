Legislature Approves $2 Million for Cashmere’s Goodwin Bridge Replacement

State lawmakers are now in overtime. Budget negotiations between the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-control Senate stalled over how to balance the operating budget, which includes increasing funding for education.

Legislators were, however, able to agree on money for transportation projects. And that will include $2 million dollars for the Goodwin Road Bridge replacement project in west Cashmere. Dan Langager has the details.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen also talked with Cashmere Mayor Jeff Gomes about fully funding the bridge replacement.