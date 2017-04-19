Leavenworth’s Fire District #3 to Put Tax Levy on Fall Ballot

Chelan County Fire District #3 centered in Leavenworth currently collects 39 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Their Fire Chief Kelly O’Brien tells KOHO that’s one of the lowest rates in the county, even though they protect a high property value district.

The district’s commissioners plan to ask voters this fall to approve a new levy rate – $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value – to pay for additional staff and increase their wildland fire fighting capabilities.

Chief O’Brien joins Chris Hansen on the KOHO Morning Show.