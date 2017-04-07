Leavenworth Mosquito District to Use Aerial Larvae Control Next Week

Jenny Mullins, Manager of the Leavenworth Mosquito Control District, takes pride in larviciding by hand. But this spring, she’s turning to aerial larvae control. For the first time, they’re hiring a helicopter company to spread the larvicide granules.

Mullins said it’s due the difficulty of access to the snowmelt area southeast of East Leavenworth Road due to brush and deep water. KOHO’s Dan Langager has more.