PNW Firefighters to Challenge Each Other in Leavenworth 10K Competition

Every year, thousands of firefighters protect communities from wildland fires. Those serving with local fire districts understand this region provides great opportunities for outdoor recreation, but also high fire danger in the wildland-urban interface. Tomorrow, the forest terrain surrounding Leavenworth will be filled with firefighters from throughout the Northwest, not to fight fires, but to have fun with their brothers and sisters in a friendly competition.

KOHO’s Dan Langager talks with Glenn Brautaset, Assistant Fire Chief at Chelan County Fire District #3, to learn more about the first ever Leavenworth Firefighter Challenge.