Law Enforcement Giving Extra Attention to Distracted Drivers in April

“U Text, U Drive, U Pay,” is the message the Washington Traffic Safety Commission is sending to distracted drivers in April as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Statewide, nearly 150 law enforcement agencies – sheriff’s offices, police departments, plus the Washington State Patrol – will be out in force looking for distracted drivers.

Under current Washington law, it is illegal to text or hold your phone to your ear while driving. Violators can face a minimum $136 fine.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports on the rise in distracted driving fatalities in Washington and what local law enforcement is doing about it.