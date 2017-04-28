Latest Gas Tank Burglary Leaves Alleged Thief With Severe Burns

A recent string of gas thefts from vehicles in Wenatchee and Douglas County may or may not be tied to a car fire in the Wenatchee Grocery Outlet parking lot Wednesday night. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Wenatchee Police responded to the store at 10 p.m. Wednesday, to what Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld called a suspicious fire. It also appeared to have originated near the gas tank of the vehicle. A pair of shoes was located in the area in addition to a burned cordless drill with a drill bit near the burned vehicle. Reinfeld said with the recent string of drilled gas tanks, it was obvious this was a similar case.

The responding Officer sent another Officer to Central Washington Hospital’s Emergency Department to see if any patients had come in with burns. 22-year-old Joshua Aggers of Cashmere had just arrived at the hospital with burns to his face, hands, and arms. While he initially denied involvement with the incident, he later admitted to drilling the gas tank on the vehicle in an attempt to steal gas. He told investigators this was the first time he had tried to drill a gas tank and that it ignited while he was drilling it, setting him on fire. He ran out of his shoes and drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle, a 1996 Dodge pickup, belonged to an employee and was heavily damaged in the fire and is a total loss. Once treated, Aggers was released and booked into Chelan County Regional Jail for one count of Arson 2nd Degree and one count of Theft of Motor Vehicle Fuel.