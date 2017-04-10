Last Week’s Horse Lake Rd. Warehouse Fire Rekindles

One week after a Sports Liquidation warehouse on Horse Lake Road in north Wenatchee burned to the ground, firefighters were back this morning mopping up fresh flames. Fire spokesperson Rick Isaacson said the road is closed and small pockets of fire are visible in the debris. He said this type of rekindling isn’t surprising with the amount of sawdust and dry fuel remaining in the burned structure, coupled with yesterday’s high winds. Isaacson asked everyone to avoid the area while crews are on scene.