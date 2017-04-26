How Large is Your Carbon Footprint? NCW Eco-Challenge Can Tell You

Climate change is a global issue, but NCW residents are working to increase awareness and advocacy at the local level. The group Climate Conversations North Central Washington is hosting a community-wide competition, asking participants to try new, environmentally-friendly behaviors for two weeks. Dan Langager sat down with two of the organizers, Carolyn Griffin-Bugert and Joan Qazi, to learn more about the challenge and why they think the solution to the planet’s biggest issue lies in collective action.

Sign up for the NCW Eco Challenge at their website.