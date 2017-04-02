Heavy Smoke, Evacuations Caused By N. Wenatchee Structure Fire

A sports liquidation warehouse on Horse Lake Road caught fire shortly before 11 a.m. and sent smoke billowing into north Wenatchee today. It quickly went to a second alarm, bringing in five different Wenatchee Valley fire districts and police agencies.

Police immediately shutdown Horse Lake Road and Maiden Lane. Power went out to homes and Walmart, so the Chelan PUD cut electricity to about 500 customers at fire commanders’ request. About a dozen houses and Walmart were evacuated.

The power outage as of 2 p.m. extended roughly from Horselake Road to Maiden Lane and from Wenatchee Avenue to Western Avenue. Black smoke was visible at the height of the fire throughout the Wenatchee Valley, with white smoke continuing into the late afternoon. Strong winds fanned the flames and pushed the smoke east.

The Liquidation Sports warehouse is affiliated with Sports and Fitness Outlet, the retail shop at 1407 Maiden Lane.