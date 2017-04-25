Garden Guru – Scott Parsons
Spring is springing and the Garden Guru Scott Parsons wants to help us all green our thumbs. Dan Langager stopped by Parson’s garden in Wenatchee to talk about the greens exploding out of their solar frame, greens that wintered through the cold, apple blossoms in time for Apple Blossom Festival and starting fingerlings of peppers, tomatoes and summer savory.
← April 25 What Happened TodayLegislature Approves $2 Million for Cashmere’s Goodwin Bridge Replacement →
2 Comments
This morning I was listening to Scott and he said something about classes he is giving. I would like information on his classes. Thank you.
Thanks for listening. I’m sure Scott would be happy to have you. His email address is: healthygourmetschool@gmail.com
– Dan L.