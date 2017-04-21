Forest Service’s Annual Lake Chelan Noxious Weed Control Begins Today

Today is the kick off of this year’s Crupina Control Project. Crews are out in full force as part of the U.S. Forest Service’s annual effort to control the noxious weed. Work parties will focus along Lakeshore Trail, on the north shore of Lake Chelan, with work starting at Prince Creek and going uplake to Hunts Bluff.

Chelan District Ranger, Kari Grover-Wier, said the weed is not native to our area.

Grover-Wier said the Crupina control work is what they call a “Partners Project.”

Crupina is a thistle-like plant with bring pink flower heads.