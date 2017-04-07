Forest Service Delays Firewood Cutting Permits Due to Snowpack

Each year, thousands of people heat their homes with firewood gathered from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. As snow melts from valley bottoms, many people are antsy to go into the woods to resupply their firewood piles.

Due to the record snowpack – 120% of normal statewide – most national forest roads remain snow covered and not accessible via wheeled vehicles. Rangers hope to open some of them in the next couple weeks. Permits likely going on sale May 1, as Dan Langager reports.

Further updates are available at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest website.