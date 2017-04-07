Despite Major Weather, Snowfall Swings, Average Winter for Wenatchee-Area Mule Deer

Mammals of all kinds are shaking off the winter and enjoying warmer spring temperatures. That means humans head to trails in the Wenatchee foothills, while mule deer move away from town and back to upper elevations.

But it was a tough winter for all, heavy snow and cold temperatures. Each winter the Chelan PUD tracks mule deer foraging and migrations and Dan Langager sat down with their wildlife biologist Von Pope to get the details.