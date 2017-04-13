Community Foundation of NCW Awards Teacher Grants, Honors Late Wilfred Woods

Beth Stipe, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about the Manson Giving Great Grants program, Stronger School grants, Methow Valley non-profit grants, the foundation’s upcoming Non-profit Practices Institute, a fundraiser underway to renovate the Wenatchee Public Library and the new Wilfred Woods Memorial Fund, honoring initiatives sponsored by the late Wenatchee World newspaper publisher.