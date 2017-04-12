City of Leavenworth Update – Mayor Cheri Farivar
Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Chris Hansen to talk about the city council approving the design for the city’s new skatepark, improvements to the fish pond near Enchantment Park by the Chelan PUD and Trout Unlimited, the city’s annual spring cleanup month allowing residents to dispose of yard waste and efforts to increase recycling among downtown businesses.
