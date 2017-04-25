City of Cashmere Update – Mayor Jeff Gomes
Cashmere Mayor Jeff Gomes joins Chris Hansen to talk about construction projects with the Cashmere School District, an additional $2 million for the Goodwin Road Bridge replacement project, a new subdivision coming to town off Valley Street and other new home construction, road pavement and sealing projects this year, the final phase of work at Riverside Park and more.
← Cashmere School Board Accepts Bids for Vale Elementary, High School AdditionsKOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, April 25 →