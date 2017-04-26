Chumstick Highway Improvement Project Winding Down

Work begins Monday, May 1 on the installation of more than 300 new roadway safety signs along Chumstick Highway. The safety improvement project includes the installation of a variety of traffic signs, from speed limit and curve warning signs to school bus stop and fire station caution signs. The project will upgrade existing signs as well as install new ones.

It’s the latest phase in a long line of improvements to State Route 209. KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports.