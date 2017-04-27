Chelan Voters Approve Community Hospital Bond

As we reported yesterday, special election results are in for Chelan County. Wenatchee voters approved the renewal of a programs and operations levy for the Wenatchee School District. And for the third time in five years, Chelan residents voted on a bond to pay for a new community hospital. It needed 60% to pass and received just over 64%.

Jay Witherbee from our sister station KOZI in Chelan reports on what comes next now that voters gave the okay to the $20 million dollar bond.